The pandemic has led to an "unprecedented" rise in the number of "fake stray" dogs, where new lockdown pet owners pretend their dogs have been abandoned so they can get rid of them.

Rescue workers fear dogs that have genuinely been abandoned are having to be put down because spaces are being taken up by these "fake strays".

Some owners who pretend their dogs are stray have been found trying to sell them on websites like Gumtree in the days before.

Rescue centres are at capacity because people who bought dogs in lockdown are now getting rid of them.