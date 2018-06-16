A man's love affair with a wooden rollercoaster has resumed after he finally enjoyed his 6,000th ride which was delayed by the pandemic.

Ryan Hackett, 61, from Milford Haven, has been riding the Megafobia at Oakwood Theme Park in Narberth, Pembrokeshire, for more than 25 years.

He's done as many as 21 rides in one day in the past and was on the verge of hitting the milestone before lockdown.

Ryan said Covid had "a lot to answer for" and he'd "missed the park dreadfully" but he was delighted to be back on the rollercoaster.

"It's escape from reality, it's two minutes of forgetting all your worries. You come here, ride this baby and enjoy."

