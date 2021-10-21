The number of kids being taught at home has increased by 60% in the last two years.

Bridget Radford, who home-educates, said it gave her children more confidence.

"They're curious, they want to know, they want to learn, they don't see learning as a major chore," she said.

Aiden, who is taught at home, said he didn't like school because there's a pressure to learn topics quickly.

"I feel like home-schooling, you can learn each bit properly," he added.