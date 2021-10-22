Emissions, emissions, emissions. Wherever they come from, they are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change.

Lots has been done in Wales and across the UK to cut the amount of harmful gases we release into the atmosphere, but more still needs to be done.

The Welsh government has set clear targets for getting Wales to net zero emissions by 2050 - but big changes are needed if we are to halt the progress of climate change.

Nick Hartley explains.