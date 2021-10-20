"I was a mess, I had to be dragged to the toilets. I couldn't remember anything."

After having just a few drinks in her local pub in Caerphilly county, Robyn said she had been spiked, which caused her to black out and lose memory of the night.

But she said she felt "gaslighted" by the experience after police questioned how she was spiked if she had no evidence.

"They don't take it seriously unless something physically bad happens," she said.

Gwent Police said it "thoroughly investigates all reports of drink spiking".