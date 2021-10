A new rose, believed to be the first of its kind, is being named after one of Britain's first black gardeners.

John Ystumllyn was the first well-recorded black man to work in north Wales after being abducted as a child in western Africa in the 18th Century.

The rose, named after John, symbolises "friendship, love and community", said Zehra Zaidi, of We Too Built Britain.

"For me, he is the perfect representation of that."