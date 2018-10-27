A woman has said she made "special memories" with her daughter after being told she would be "incompatible with life" before she was born.

Sharon Gorvett's daughter Sophie was born with Edwards' syndrome in 2004, also known as trisomy 18, when a person is born with three copies of chromosome number 18.

Most babies with Edwards' syndrome will die before or shortly after birth, with a small number living beyond their first birthday.

Sophie died at 13 weeks old.

Seventeen years on, Ms Gorvett, who refused to have a termination that had been booked for her so she could meet Sophie, is taking part in an exhibition to help awareness of baby loss.