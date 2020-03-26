A woman who lost her baby to pre-eclampsia has called for testing to be available to all expectant mothers in Wales.

Mums-to-be who develop the potentially life-threatening condition have dangerously high blood pressure which can damage vital organs.

For Paige Thomas, from Blackwood, Caerphilly county, the condition was "very sudden" and she "didn't know what signs to look out for".

The Welsh NHS will now give tests for the condition to "those showing symptoms of pre-eclampsia".

The Welsh government said UK National Screening advice did not recommend routine pre-eclampsia screening.