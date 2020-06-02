A husband and wife who have both had breast cancer have urged men to be aware of the symptoms.

Mark James, 79, from Porthcawl in Bridgend county, discovered he had breast cancer four years ago after he and his wife Pat noticed slight changes to his nipple.

Pat, 77, had dealt with a diagnosis decades before, after noticing a "pinprick" sensation and going to the doctor.

Speaking during Breast Cancer Awareness Week, Mark said part of the problem was "men don't use the word breasts in respect to themselves" and so don't always realise they can have the disease.