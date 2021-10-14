The Queen has opened the sixth term of the Senedd in her first visit to Wales in five years.

The monarch was joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and greeted by a 21-gun salute in Cardiff Bay.

Addressing the assembled politicians, the 95-year-old told them they faced “many challenges” to promote the wellbeing of Wales’ people and support the recovery effort.

Closing her speech, she thanked the room in Welsh with the words “diolch o galon”.