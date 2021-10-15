Fire, wind, rain - these are the impacts we're feeling from the effects of climate change.

COP26 is bringing together world leaders to discuss ways of tackling the climate crisis but some impacts are already being seen on our own doorsteps.

From floods to forest fires, soaring summer heatwaves to harsh winters, how we act and change out behaviour will determine how much worse it gets for our planet.

Liz Clements looks at how climate change is making these impacts already in Wales and beyond.