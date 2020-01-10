People will die unless there is an urgent shake-up of NHS care, a former emergency medicine director has said.

Dr Iain Robertson-Steel said ambulance delays and the lack of resources was the worst he had ever seen.

The former Withybush Hospital director, who lives in Solva, Pembrokeshire, has taken two elderly people to hospital himself as there were no ambulances.

The Welsh Ambulance Service apologised, saying there had been "well-documented pressures on our service" recently.