A security officer for the Welsh Parliament will not be clocking in for his usual shift on Thursday, but will instead be the Queen's mace bearer.

The Queen is set to mark the official start of the proceedings of the new Welsh parliamentary term after Labour's Mark Drakeford returned to power as first minister in May.

Shazad Khan will meet the Queen, present her with the mace and lead a procession into the Senedd chamber.

"There are no words to describe the feeling really," Mr Khan said.

He added that the mace was "not that heavy" but would have to keep his composure to hold it for quite a while during the ceremony.

