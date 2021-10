Jack Sargeant, Member of the Senedd (MS) for Alyn and Deeside is calling for action on social media abuse.

He said he had received a number of abusive messages referring to suicide after his father took his own life.

Former minister Carl Sargeant was found dead in November 2017 days after then First Minister Carwyn Jones sacked him from his cabinet.

"Social media companies need to accept responsibility," he said.