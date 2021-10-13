"He used to be this jolly person who would laugh at everything."

This is how Esyllt Calley describes husband Pete, but she said "all that is gone" as he faced the prospect of losing both his legs.

She said she believed removing specialist services from her local hospital in Bangor had been detrimental to her husband.

Since 2019, people from around north Wales have had to travel to access a centralised vascular service in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board said it remained "committed to providing a stable, high quality vascular service for north Wales".