A "relentless tirade of racist and homophobic abuse" aimed at a police officer has been revealed in footage release by the police.

The blurred footage shows an officer being sworn at, and threatened by a suspect in custody.

South Wales Police released the footage as part of Hate Crime Awareness week.

It said the officer was subjected to the abuse after trying to help a member of the public during a medical emergency.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Gilmer said the clip was "unbelievably difficult to listen to" and was only a 25-second snippet of a three-hour ordeal.