From donkeys in Snowdonia to sharks off the coast, some of Wales' most-loved species have been given a "helping hand" fund for conservation.

The Welsh government's Nature Networks Fund is going towards 28 projects in Wales to provide "vital sanctuary and high level of protections".

It will help fund the protection if nearly 70 species, and more than 50 types of habitats which face threats worldwide, said the Welsh government.

One of the projects that will benefit is SIARC, which helps Wales marine life - including 35 shark species.