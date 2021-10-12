Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan has apologised for the mistakes made by Welsh government in its initial handling of the pandemic.

She was responding to a report by MPs which said the UK's early response to the pandemic is one of the worst ever public health failings.

"I'm prepared to apologise to all of those who have suffered," she said.

The report said the slow move to lockdown led to a higher initial death toll than if ministers acted sooner.