Covid: Anti-vax protest unacceptable, says first minister
Protests against Covid vaccines which left people feeling "targeted" were "entirely unacceptable", the first minister has said.
A 15-year-old girl said she felt intimidated by protesters at a mass vaccination centre on Saturday.
Speaking on Monday, Mark Drakeford said: "People are entitled to protest.
"They're not entitled to do it in a way that causes other people to feel that they have been targeted or that has taken advantage of their vulnerabilities."