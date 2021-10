With one of the highest UK rates of Covid cases until recently, Neath Port Talbot has been hit hard by the pandemic.

It also had one of the highest case rates among the under-25 in Wales.

Vaccine take-up among the under-30s is also the lowest - albeit they were last to be offered the vaccine.

BBC News spoke to people at the Bulldogs Boxing and Community Centre to find out how they felt about those swerving the jab.