Climate change: NHS Wales 'can transform services'

NHS Wales must focus on cutting its greenhouse gas emissions, says outgoing boss Dr Andrew Goodall.

"We know we can change and transform our services," he said.

"And I see even focusing on the climate change issues... is a complementary approach to the kind of recovery actions that we need to do as part of the Covid response."

Green groups are being set up by hospital staff voluntarily to help cut emissions at sites around Wales.

Junior doctor Tom Downes said the healthcare sector should lead by example as part of a Wales-wide public sector drive to cut emissions to net zero by 2030.