A woman says she feared for her own and her children's lives after men, including Wales rugby international Cory Hill, damaged her home in the early hours.

She said South Wales Police officers made her feel like an "inconvenience" following the disturbance in Rhondda Cynon Taf in May.

The force said it was investigating a complaint.

A representative for Mr Hill said he had made a full and remorseful apology through Cardiff Rugby and the police.