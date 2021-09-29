Will I be able to buy my traditional Christmas turkey this year?

Some businesses are worried the lack of lorry drivers is causing product deliveries to be delayed, with one shop told it would be "lucky" if it gets stock in November.

Sharon Flanagan said she placed her Christmas order in February, but is yet to receive anything.

Although "there will be plenty to go around for everyone", retailer Jolene Barton said "you might have to go without one or two things".