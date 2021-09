A goalkeeper who still plays for his local team at the age of 88 says he is now playing with the grandsons of his original team mates.

Alan Camsell plays for Penrhyn Bay Stollers FC, a walking football team based in Llandudno.

"I'm rather sore on a Saturday, but on a Friday I enjoy it pretty much," Mr Camsell said.

"Lately I've realised I'm getting a bit slow, the ball's past me when I'm still diving. So what? It's only fun."