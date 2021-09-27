"It's all about keeping the children at home... we don't know what to do."

Pam and Mark Gleave, from Amlwch, on Anglesey, have three adopted children who all depend on constant life support.

But the couple now fear they will have to send their daughters to hospital for care due to rising energy bills to run the equipment which breathes for them.

Katie, 19, and Kelly, 14, have PEHO syndrome - a rare and degenerative neurological condition which means they cannot walk, talk, and need constant care.