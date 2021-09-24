Drivers have been seen queuing for petrol across Wales, despite retailers saying there is no fuel shortage.

Responding to fears over a lack of HGV drivers, Asda and Tesco said there were no problems with petrol supplies in Wales.

It is estimated that the UK has a shortage of about 100,000 HGV drivers - caused in part by the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

The UK government said that people should carry on buying petrol as normal, despite supply problems that have closed a small number of stations.