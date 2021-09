One charity has taken in 47 puppies after more than 200 dogs were rescued from an unlicensed breeder in Carmarthenshire.

Katie Bull from the charity Hope Rescue said the dogs had been living in "pretty horrendous" conditions.

The charity said it spent hours grooming the dogs to remove mats and faeces from their coats.

One dog, a new mother named Hazel, had to have maggots removed from her fur.