An ambulance worker has told the BBC the service is going through its worst-ever crisis.

Paul Amphlett, a technician at Brecon Ambulance Station, said: "This is probably the worst period I've ever known in the ambulance service - I've been in it for 35 years now.

"Call volume, call waiting is at the highest I've ever known it and above all, morale in the ambulance service is the worst I've ever known it."

He said hospitals "just can't cope" with the number of patients they are receiving, with many "seriously ill" patients waiting for hours in ambulances parked outside.