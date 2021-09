People have been urged to stay away from seal pups after one died after visitors taking selfies frightened its mother away.

The seal pup was just three weeks old when it was spotted on a beach near Llangrannog in Ceredigion.

Signs were put up encouraging people to keep their distance, but advice was "ignored", said business owner, Mickey Beechy.

A tour boat skipper in the area said people approaching seals was "quite an issue".