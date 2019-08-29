A woman who was hit by a driver who was more than twice over the legal limit, while walking her dog with her husband, has said people who drink and drive are "selfish".

Finley Taylor, 27, was hit while walking near her home in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire on 30 May this year.

The woman driving the car pleaded guilty to drink-driving, not having a licence and not stopping after an accident at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on 1 July. She was fined £153 and given a 28-month driving ban.

Ms Taylor said she suffered from pain and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the accident, which has left her desperate to move house.