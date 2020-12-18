"It's fair to say there's no emergency service for mental health".

Sitting in the control room in Cwmbran, Kirstin Major helps Gwent Police call handlers as they speak to families concerned about their loved ones.

Ms Major is one of five mental health professionals who have been employed by the force to help deal with a rising number of calls relating to mental health since lockdown measures eased.

Gwent Police allowed BBC Wales access to its control room to see how they deal with demand.