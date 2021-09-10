People who previously fled Afghanistan to seek asylum in Wales have described having to "leave everything behind".

Wales' Afghan community have begun welcoming refugees fleeing the Taliban after they were airlifted from Kabul.

Nazir Ahmad Shirzai, who fled Afghanistan in 2015, said they were collecting items like clothes, shoes, toys and nappies for children.

"You leave everything behind and you have nothing," added Wali Mohammad, who also fled in 2015.

"You just arrive somewhere where you need to start everything from scratch."