Festivals: 'Period facilities are needed at live events'
The return of festivals has been welcome relief for many this summer, but one issue can still make live events a daunting prospect for some - periods.
Festival-goers and charities say the facilities at live events can make menstruation "daunting" and sometimes "dehumanising".
