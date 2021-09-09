A woman with stage 4 endometriosis said she was told she needed to "be more positive" before her diagnosis - despite heavy blood loss and pain.

Anna Cooper, from Newbridge, Wrexham, started her periods at 11 and by the time she turned 14, her mother was pushing for a referral.

Since then she has had 13 surgeries, with a 14th due in the coming months.

She said: "It is not taken seriously enough. It seems to be that we are just not being heard at the minute."