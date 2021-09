'I want people to know what we have been through,' said a man falsely imprisoned for murder.

John Actie, Ronnie Actie, Stephen Miller, Tony Paris and Yusef Abdullahi spent time in prison after being falsely accused of murdering 20-year-old Lynette White in Cardiff docks in 1988.

John Actie and Ronnie Actie were cleared after two years in custody.

John Actie said: "It affected many people and it still affects us now.