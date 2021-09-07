An endangered shark has been filmed for the first time in Wales, showing they are breeding in UK waters, the Zoological Society of London has said.

Footage of a juvenile angelshark, measuring just 30cm (7.8in), was filmed in Cardigan Bay.

Photographer and marine biologist, Jake Davies, said: “I’ve always kept an eye out for angelsharks during dives, having worked to better understand the species for the last four years.

“It was incredible to watch and film it swimming, burying into the sand and then using its camouflage to ambush prey. This footage is far beyond what we thought would be possible to capture in Wales.”