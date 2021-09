A 14-year-old dog with dementia is part of only 10% of those who get the diagnosis.

Poppy is a Staffie Cross and began getting stuck in unusual spots and her owners realised something was wrong.

Poppy's owner Jacqui Bassett said: "It is really heartbreaking to have loved an animal and she's not the dog she used to be."

Dr Hus Stacey, from Vets4Pets, said one in four dogs suffer with the disease but it is often overlooked as old age.