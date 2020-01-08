Lily Rice is already a world champion - now she wants her sport to feature in the Paralympics and to take her own shot at gold.

The 17-year-old from Manorbier in Pembrokeshire is pushing for Wheelchair Moto Cross to be in the games by 2028.

She became the women's world champ back in 2019 - and the first woman in Europe to successfully pull of a backflip in a wheelchair.

As well as pushing for Paralympic recognition, she is also working to improve facilities across Wales for others to take up the sport.

But - as Lily knows full well - it's a sport that comes with its risks.