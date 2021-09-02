Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a recycling plant for more than 24 hours.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Penallta Industrial Estate in Caerphilly county on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze involved a large quantity of recycling materials, machinery and a number of vehicles and people living nearby were urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

The fire service said the blaze involved about 200 tonnes of metal.