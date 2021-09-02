A 15-year-old sprinter has big dreams to compete in the next Paralympic Games as he continues to beat his personal bests.

Tomi Roberts-Jones from Cardiff has cerebral palsy, a condition which affects his vision, movement and overall mobility on the right side of his body.

He has already represented Wales at the National Junior Athletics Championships, and is now preparing for the 2021 School Games in September.

"This disability hasn't held me back," he said. "I just need to adapt and crack on."