"It's a challenge... I've lost a limb, not a life."

Paul Ellis, an amputee, has tasked himself with crawling nine miles (14.5 km) up the Llanberis route to the summit of Snowdon.

He said he hoped to raise enough money to send amputee children on holiday to Tenerife.

It is the first time he has crawled up a mountain after losing his legs in 2008, but he said "the hard challenge is one that's worth doing".