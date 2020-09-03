From his bedroom in Cardiff, 19-year-old producer Chris Rich has worked with some of the biggest names in rap, such as Stormzy, Skepta and Aitch.

He started by selling so-called type beats - beats inspired by the sound of well-known artists - on online download sites while he was at school.

Type beats are fast becoming a way into the music industry for aspiring producers.

After being picked up by artists from all over the world, Chris has now signed his first publishing deal with Sony and says he hopes to cement his name in the UK music industry.

Filmed and edited by Nick Hartley