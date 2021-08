Scrapping theory tests could help plug the gap in HGV drivers, one driving school boss has said.

There is currently a shortage of about 100,000 drivers in the UK.

Freight firms and retailers think 25,000 EU truckers went home during the pandemic and after Brexit.

Paul Morgan, who runs a Swansea LGV and HGV driving school, said: “Maybe look at the theories or scrap the theories, that’s going to bring more drivers through.”