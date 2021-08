Snowdon has seen a surge in visitors this year with walkers queueing to reach the summit.

Numbers have rocketed to about 700,000 visitors each year compared with 500,000 in 2018.

Residents say walkers have been trudging up and down from the peak around the clock.

“It’s been really hectic this year,” said Elin Patton, who lives at the bottom of the Llanberis Path.