Merthyr Tydfil-born Liam Reardon and his partner Millie Court have been crowned the winners of Love Island 2021.

Liam's family and friends celebrated with a pint at Merthyr's Blue Anchor when it was announced the couple were the champions of the seventh series on Monday night's show.

The pair beat three other couples in the final to bag the dating show's £50,000 prize.

On top of that, the 22-year-old bricklayer will have "offers coming in left, right and centre" from fashion brands and TV shows, TV critic Helen Daly, of the Radio Times, said.