Porthcawl RNLI surfer rescue in storm captured on camera
Jack Lyons considered himself an experienced surfer, and when Storm Brendan threw up big waves last winter, he decided to take advantage of the swell.
But the 18-year-old student from the United States quickly realised he was in trouble when a rip current dragged him around a headland off Porthcawl, south Wales, and towards the rocky coastline.
His dramatic rescue, captured by the RNLI crew who pulled him from the sea, features in the opening episode of a TV show.
Saving Lives at Sea returns for a new series on Tuesday 24 August on BBC Two at 20:00 BST and on BBC iPlayer.