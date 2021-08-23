Calls have been made for more defibrillators to be installed at sports clubs following a man's death during a rugby game.

Alex Evans, 31, died on Saturday after having a cardiac arrest whilst playing for Cwmllynfell RFC in Neath Port Talbot.

"Some good has got to come out of the tragedy on Saturday," said Gareth Evans, club secretary.

He said he wanted to see every sports club have a defibrillator installed pitchside.

"We used ours on Saturday and sadly it still wasn't enough, but if every club has got one, if they need to use it, it gives people a fighting chance to survive," Mr Evans said.