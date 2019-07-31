After he was diagnosed with Parkinson's, Martyn Symons never dreamed he would one day play table tennis for Wales.

But years later, he has won a bronze for Wales at the Ping Pong Parkinson's UK National Championship.

Mr Symons, grew up in New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, and now lives in England but was allowed to represent the country, after his "passionate plea".

"To be there, wearing the three feathers, it was like nothing I ever thought would happen," he said.