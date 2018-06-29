The head of a group which helps maintain Snowdon has warned of the pressures arising from large numbers of visitors to the mountain.

Each year, about 700,000 people now visit Wales' highest peak - known as Yr Wyddfa in Welsh.

John Harold, director of the Snowdonia Society, which helps maintain the mountain, says traffic numbers are already far above the numbers things like paths were built to take.

Footage from earlier in August shows large queues with local walkers reporting waiting times of more than 45 minutes to get to the summit's iconic photo spot.