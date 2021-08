The mystery of who is behind a Hollywood-style sign in Wrexham has been solved, after days of speculation.

Huge white letters, spelling out the name of the north Wales town, appeared at Bersham Bank colliery tip, near Rhostyllen, over the weekend.

Many thought the new owners of Wrexham AFC, Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were behind the stunt.

But on Friday it was revealed as a PR stunt by a vehicle hire company.